Thousands gather for Angola rebel leader's reburial

Jonas Savimbi: Thousands gather for reburial of Angola rebel leader
A reburial ceremony has taken place in Angola for the former leader of the Unita rebel group, Jonas Savimbi, 17 years after he died in battle.
Thousands of former Unita fighters wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with images of Mr Savimbi gathered in his home village of Lopitanga.
No-one from the government attended the ceremony. The death of Mr Savimbi brought to an end one of Africa's longest civil wars. Unita says the funeral ceremony will be an important step towards national reconciliation.
01 Jun 2019
