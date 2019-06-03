Media player
BP to pay billions for suspicious Senegal gas deal
BP has agreed to pay around $10bn (£8bn) to a businessman involved in a suspicious energy deal.
The energy giant bought Frank Timis' stake in a gas field off the coast of Senegal for $250 million in 2017.
But documents obtained by BBC Panorama and Africa Eye reveal that BP will also pay his company between $9bn and $12bn in royalties.
Both BP and Mr Timis deny any wrongdoing.
Read the full statement from Mr Timis here.
03 Jun 2019
