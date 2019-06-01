A visit to footballer Sadio Mane's hometown
Champions League final: Visiting Sadio Mane's hometown

Liverpool and Tottenham fans are making their way to Madrid for the Champions League final.

The two Premier League sides will meet at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Saturday.

It's been quite a journey for Liverpool star the Sadio Mane, who grew up in Bambali, Senegal.

BBC Africa's Babacar Diarra visited his hometown.

