'We can't buy food, we don't have jobs'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Buhari's Nigeria: 'Lack of jobs is making us going hungry'
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari starts a second term in office on Wednesday (30th May) but even in the nation's most wealthy region, many of his country's citizens face an uncertain future.
Rivers State produces oil and much of Nigeria's wealth, but despite this, the region has a high unemployment rate.
Youth unemployment in the country stands at over 50%, and with a growing population, the president faces a major challenge in his second term.
-
29 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48438813/buhari-s-nigeria-lack-of-jobs-is-making-us-going-hungryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window