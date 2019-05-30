What happened after BBC exposed Cameroon killing?
Cameroon atrocity: What happened after Africa Eye found who killed this woman

In July 2018, BBC Africa Eye investigated a viral video showing a group of women and children being blindfolded and shot in an unknown location.

It was initially dismissed by the Cameroonian government as fake news, but the BBC team was able to find out where it happened and who was responsible.

But what happened after the story was published?

