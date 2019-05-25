Ramaphosa sworn in
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ramaphosa sworn in

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated at an event which included a flypast and military parade.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 May 2019