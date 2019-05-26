Media player
Sagbokodji: The Lagos island living off the electricity grid
The community living on Sagbokodji Island in Lagos is used to living without power, having never been connected to the electricity grid.
While some can afford to buy generators to provide their homes with power, many rely on lanterns for light at night, resulting in house fires.
Video produced by Sarah Tiamiyu for BBC News Pidgin.
26 May 2019
