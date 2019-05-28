'We want to showcase amazing women'
Video

Chioma Onwutalobi: 'We want to showcase amazing women'

Chioma Onwutaboli is the CEO of Glam Africa, one of the leading black magazines in Africa.

In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, she talks about her inspiration and motivations, and why she wants to celebrate diversity in the boardroom.

Video Journalist: Alpha Kamara.

