"Don't associate disability with poverty"
Sinikiwe Kademaunga: 'Don't associate disability with poverty'

Sinikiwe Kademaunga was born with a condition that stopped the growth of her limbs, but the Zimbabwean is not letting her physical limitations hold her back.

Sinikiwe is a blogger, life coach and social worker on a mission to change negative stereotypes around disability.

BBC Africa's Ashley Ogonda caught up with her as she was getting ready to give a speech at a local school.

  • 24 May 2019
