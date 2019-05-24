Media player
Sinikiwe Kademaunga: 'Don't associate disability with poverty'
Sinikiwe Kademaunga was born with a condition that stopped the growth of her limbs, but the Zimbabwean is not letting her physical limitations hold her back.
Sinikiwe is a blogger, life coach and social worker on a mission to change negative stereotypes around disability.
BBC Africa's Ashley Ogonda caught up with her as she was getting ready to give a speech at a local school.
24 May 2019
