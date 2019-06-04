A women-only trekking trip to Morocco
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

A women-only trekking adventure in the Atlas Mountains

Some tour companies are reporting a boom in women-only adventure trips.

The Travel Show's Cat Moh joins a women-only trek into Morocco's Atlas Mountains where the Berbers have lived for thousands of years.

She meets Berber women who share their culture and life experiences with her.

The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.

  • 04 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Moroccan refuge where donkeys go to retire