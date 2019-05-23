The fake scouts exploiting football dreams

Media player
Fake scouts exploit football dreams in Nigeria
An investigation by BBC’s Gist Nigeria programme has found that fake agents are targeting young footballers - luring them with false promises of fame and fortune.
Some have paid their way to Europe dreaming of an international career - only to be left stranded without money or hope.
Video producer: Ajoke Ulohotse
23 May 2019
