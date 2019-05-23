The fake scouts exploiting football dreams
An investigation by BBC’s Gist Nigeria programme has found that fake agents are targeting young footballers - luring them with false promises of fame and fortune.

Some have paid their way to Europe dreaming of an international career - only to be left stranded without money or hope.

