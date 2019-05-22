The rapper who joined the revolution
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sudan crisis: Ayman Maw, the rapper who joined the protests

Rapper Ayman Maw joined Sudan's pro-democracy protesters after returning from exile in the US.

He says that though he lived in the US for 10 years, his soul was still in Sudan.

Having performed for the protesters, he is now urging Sudanese people to unite and not allow themselves to be divided.

Video producer: Ghada Nassef for BBC News Arabic.

  • 22 May 2019
Go to next video: 'Sudanese women have always been in the frontlines'