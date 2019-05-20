The man saving baby fish from mosquito nets
Lake Malawi: The man saving baby fish from mosquito nets

Lake Malawi represents a vast resource in food, fresh water and employment.

But fish stocks have become severely depleted in recent years. Force Ngwira works for conservation group Ripple Africa, which has been working to change that.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story, produced by Mark Macdonald and Rob Wilson

  • 20 May 2019
