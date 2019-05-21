My life as a prostitute in Sierra Leone

Media player
Sierra Leone: What is life for the prostitutes of Freetown?
Two prostitutes who work on the streets of Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, tell their stories.
Charity groups say they have seen a rise in the number of young girls working in the sex trade in the West African country since the Ebola outbreak ended at the beginning of 2016.
More than 8,700 people were killed in Sierra Leone during the outbreak, according to the World Health Organisation.
21 May 2019
