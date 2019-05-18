'My height is a blessing from God'

Media player
Nigeria's 'giant' on what it's like to be 7ft tall
At 7ft 4in (224 cm), Hafeez Oladimeji Agoro claims to be one of the tallest people in Nigeria.
Hafeez says that, although many get scared of him at first sight, they tend to end up wanting to take pictures with him.
He spoke to BBC Africa about the struggles and blessings of being a "giant".
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Joshua Akinyemi.
18 May 2019
