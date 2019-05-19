'The angry mob took me for dead'

Media player
The rumour that led to medical researchers in Ethiopia being killed by a mob
In October last year, three research scientists from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa travelled to a village called Gonji in the country’s Amhara region to investigate intestinal worms and the eye disease trachoma at a local school.
Two of them were killed by a mob who believed they were there to poison the children. Haileyesus Mulu survived, but with life-changing injuries.
For BBC Africa's Factfinder, Fathiya Nur has been to the village to find out what happened.
Producers: Anthony Irungu and Yedeta Berhanu.
19 May 2019
