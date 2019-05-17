'Our girls are being killed senselessly'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mothers speak out over Kenya femicide cases
Femicide – the killing of a female, on account of her gender – is a global issue.
Activists in Kenya say there has been a spike in violence recently, with 40 women reported to have been killed this year alone. BBC Africa has visited the county of Busia in western Kenya which has been the scene of several high-profile cases.
Video producers: Anthony Irungu and Hassan Lali for BBC News Factfinder.
17 May 2019
