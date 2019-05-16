'Bodybuilding is my temple'
'Bodybuilding helped me overcome my depression'

Sheetal "Strong" Kotak was diagnosed with depression 10 years ago, but has since turned to bodybuilding to find both physical and mental strength.

She tells BBC Africa why bodybuilding is her temple.

Video producers: Njoroge Muigai and Millicent Wachira.

