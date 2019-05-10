'I lost my wife, and my life in dam collapse'
Solai dam collapse: Life without my wife, one year on

It's one year since the collapse of Solai dam in Kenya that killed 47 people, but for many local people, life has yet to return to normality.

John Mwangi's house was swept away by the water, and although he was reunited with his daughters, his wife died in the tragedy.

He says the trauma will never leave him.

Video journalists: Clare Kariuki, Zawadi Mudibi and Kenneth Mungai.

