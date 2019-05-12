The kids coding for a brighter future

Media player
The Nigerian girl who is using coding to help fold clothes
They've only been coding for a year or two, but these Nigerian children are already using their skills to make daily tasks that little bit easier.
Twelve-year-old Fathia Abdullahi has used coding to build a clothes-folding robot.
Oluwatobiloba Nsikakabasi Owolola, who is also 12, has programmed a robot grabber that senses nearby objects and moves them.
Video Journalist: Gift Ufuoma
12 May 2019
