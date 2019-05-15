'Fencing is a passionate sport'
Teen fencer: 'I want to teach others strategy and confidence'

Tonfunmi is a 13-year-old from Nigeria who learnt how to fence in his spare time after his mum signed him up.

His club held their first competition in 2015, which Tonfunmi won.

In his career as a fencer, he hopes to teach others about strategy and confidence.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story, produced by BBC What's New?

