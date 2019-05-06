SA elections explained in 60 seconds

Media player
South Africa elections explained in 60 seconds
South Africans are heading to the polls on 8 May, 25 years after the first democratic elections that followed the end of apartheid.
The BBC's Vauldi Carelse breaks down the key issues ahead of polls on 8 May - in a minute.
Video producer: Rupert Waring
06 May 2019
