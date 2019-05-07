Meet Kenya's mysterious night runners

Video

The people of rural Kenya have spoken of the night runners for generations.

They’re said to be villagers possessed by a demonic spirit which compels them to scare and terrorise their neighbours at night.

But no-one really knows who the night runners are or what motivates them.

For BBC Africa Eye, reporter Tom Odula investigates the enigma of the night runners, shining fresh light on the reality behind the myths, and revealing exclusive footage of night runners in action.