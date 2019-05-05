The fight for Tripoli explained from the frontline

Video

Eight years after the fall of its former ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, Libya remains plagued by instability.

Last month the self-styled Libyan National Army led by strongman General Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on the capital, Tripoli.

BBC Arabic's Feras Killani has spent time embedded with fighters allied to the country's internationally recognised Government of National Accord, as they battle to repel the assault.

He reflects on what he saw on the frontline, and explains what's happening and what it means for Libya.