Why Princess Taiwo 'wants to rule Nigeria'

Princess Taiwo Agbona: 'Regency prepares me for bigger role'
A 22-year old Nigerian regent says her traditional role is preparing her for Nigeria's presidency.
Princess Taiwo Oyebola Agbona was crowned regent of Aye town in southern Nigeria after the death of her father and Chief of the town.
She told the BBC that combining studies and traditional ruler's role was challenging, but it is an experience to help her pursue her dream in politics.
Video Journalists: Jelilat Olawale and Damilola Oduolowu
05 May 2019
