'I will bring fame for my family by racing'

Video

Thirteen-year-old Lubabalo Gibson dreams of carrying on his family legacy and becoming a professional jockey.

BBC Africa Eye follows his journey as he takes part in a major horse race as part of a rite of passage passed down through the generations of Xhosa men in South Africa's Eastern Cape.

Produced and directed by: Christopher Clark; filmed by: Shaun Swingler; edited by: Bernard Kotze; executive producer: Diana Neille