'I can't describe my joy at Zainab's release'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Family's joy after Saudis drop drug charges against Nigerian Zainab Aliyu
A Nigerian student whose arrest for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia sparked protests has been freed and the charges against her dropped.
Zainab Aliyu could have faced the death penalty if convicted.
Her sister, Hajara Habibu Aliyu, told the BBC that the bag containing the drugs was tagged in Zainab's name without her knowledge at the airport in Kano before departing for Saudi Arabia.
-
01 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48120780/family-s-joy-after-saudis-drop-drug-charges-against-nigerian-zainab-aliyuRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window