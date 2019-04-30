Cyclone-hit Mozambique 'needs urgent aid'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mozambique: Cyclone Kenneth aftermath leaves 200,000 at risk
Mozambique requires urgent life-saving relief to deal with the destructive aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, an aid organisation has said.
Save the Children says the humanitarian situation is significant and life-threatening and more funds are needed.
BBC Africa's Lebo Diseko reports from Pemba in the north-east of the country, where heavy rains are continuing to hamper aid efforts.
-
30 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48113961/mozambique-cyclone-kenneth-aftermath-leaves-200000-at-riskRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window