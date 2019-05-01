DR Congo's lessons in positive masculinity
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tackling toxic masculinity in DR Congo

The Democratic Republic of Congo has some of highest rates of sexual violence in the world.

But a new approach is trying to tackle this by encouraging men to confront and question their toxic masculinity.

BBC Africa Eye went to meet a group of local men in Goma change this by running lessons on positive masculinity

Produced and filmed by Aaron Akinyemi.

  • 01 May 2019