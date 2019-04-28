Cyclone Kenneth turns roads into rivers
Cyclone Kenneth: Destroyed roads left looking like waterfalls

A powerful cyclone in Mozambique has left some roads looking like waterfalls and rivers.

Cyclone Kenneth struck on Thursday, cutting off communities and wiping out entire villages.

It comes barely a month since Cyclone Idai hit the region, killing more than 900 people in three countries.

