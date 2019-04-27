Cyclone 'wipes out' Mozambique villages
Video

Cyclone Kenneth has ‘entirely wiped out’ some villages in Mozambique, after making landfall on Thursday, according to a UN official.

One aid worker said it looked like areas had been ‘run over by a bulldozer’.

It comes just a month after Cyclone Idai killed 900 people across three countries, including Mozambique.

