'My designs contain Braille messages'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'My fashion designs contain Braille messages'

Zimbabwean-born fashion designer Tapiwa Dingwiza incorporates Braille into her fashion designs.

She says she wants fashion to represents and celebrate blind people.

Her clothes contain personal and motivational Braille messages.

Video Journalist: Nyasha Michelle Nyatsambo

  • 30 Apr 2019
Go to next video: The most stylish man in Africa?