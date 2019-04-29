Suicide stories: The pain of being left behind

Video

BBC Africa Eye has been to Nyandarua County in central Kenya where 70 people – almost all of them men - killed themselves last year.

Peter Murimi investigates why this is happening.

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations in the UK which offer advice and support, go to bbc.co.uk/actionline

Samaritans provide a safe place to talk where calls are completely confidential. From the UK and Ireland call 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.