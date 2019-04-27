'African parents don’t like creative careers'

Video

Paige is a make-up artist from South London, who says her African heritage not only inspires her work, but hinders it too.

Choosing a creative career over studying over something more academic put a strain on her relationship with her mum.

But after finding success, and taking part of BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, her mum has been totally won over.

Paige aims to encourage other young creatives of African heritage to not give up on their dream, even if that means defying parents expectations.

Video journalist: Maisie Smith-Walters