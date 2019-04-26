How do you tackle age fraud in football?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Age fraud in football: How can it be tackled?

The final of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) takes place in Tanzania on Sunday, but how does the world of football ensure all the players are of the correct age?

Football's world governing body Fifa introduced MRI scans in 2009 which they say can identify whether player is under 17.

However critics argue the tests cannot be solely used to determine someone's age.

BBC Africa's Muthoni Muchiri took a look at the issue.

  • 26 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Why Mesut Ozil sent a boy football boots