Fayulu urges fresh elections in DR Congo

Martin Fayulu, a presidential candidate in the Democratic Republic of Congo 2018 election, has said he was the real winner of last December's vote that ended 18 years of rule by Joseph Kabila.

The electoral commission named Felix Tshisekedi as the winner of the presidential elections, but questions were raised about the accuracy of the results.

Mr Fayulu filed an appeal in the constitutional court against the result in January, but the court upheld the decision that Mr Tshisekedi won.

A reform commission should now be set up to work towards fresh elections in a year’s time, Mr Fayulu told Hardtalk's Zeinab Badawi, explaining that the cost of the elections should be paid for by the international community.

