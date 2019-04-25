'Why being intersex makes me a unicorn'
South African Babalwa is intersex. She says it makes her genetically male, but physically female.

She and her partner Thando spoke to BBC Africa's health programme Life Clinic about why that makes her a 'unicorn.'

Babalwa says that by coming out and talking about being intersex, she wants to help others in the same position to feel confident and inspired to talk too.

