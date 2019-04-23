Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Uganda Airlines to return to the skies after 18 years
Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has received two Bombardier CRJ900 jets from Canada at Entebbe International Airport.
The arrival of the new planes, with the words Ugandan Airlines on the sides of the aircraft, marks the official comeback for the East African country's national carrier, that was grounded in 2001.
Authorities hope that revival of the national carrier will help the economy and boost tourism.
Commercial flights are expected to start in July, and two more bombardier planes are to be added to the fleet later this year.
-
23 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-48030342/uganda-airlines-to-return-to-the-skies-after-18-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window