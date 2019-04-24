The women driving change in Sudan

Media player
Sudan protests: The women driving change
Student Alaa Salah became a protest icon after a video of her leading chants against former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir went viral.
The 22-year-old, dressed in white, earned the nickname ‘The Nubian Queen’.
She talked to the BBC about her unexpected fame after she went to demonstrate against the country’s former leader.
And long time Sudanese activist Balghis Badri tells of her surprise at the wider role of women in shaping those protests.
