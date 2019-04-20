Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sudan activist: 'We were lashed constantly with whips'
Released Sudanese activists describe being tortured while detained as they continue to participate in protests in Khartoum.
Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in the Sudanese capital in one of the biggest protests so far to push Sudan’s ruling military council into accepting demands for a civilian-run government.
Demonstrators packed the streets around the military headquarters.
BBC's Alastair Leithead reports from Khartoum.
-
20 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47993507/sudan-activist-we-were-lashed-constantly-with-whipsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window