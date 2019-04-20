'We were lashed constantly with whips'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sudan activist: 'We were lashed constantly with whips'

Released Sudanese activists describe being tortured while detained as they continue to participate in protests in Khartoum.

Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in the Sudanese capital in one of the biggest protests so far to push Sudan’s ruling military council into accepting demands for a civilian-run government.

Demonstrators packed the streets around the military headquarters.

BBC's Alastair Leithead reports from Khartoum.

  • 20 Apr 2019
Go to next video: 'We will rebuild Sudan'