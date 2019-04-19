Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Naomi Campbell hit by fashion racism in Asian country
The British supermodel says she was rejected from a recent campaign because of her "skin colour".
Naomi Campbell was speaking in Lagos, Nigeria, where she is attending the Arise Fashion week, an event that showcases diversity and the best fashion designers from across Africa.
She told the BBC's Mayeni Jones that she was baffled when her picture wasn't used, given her family 'genes'.
-
19 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-47989838/naomi-campbell-hit-by-fashion-racism-in-asian-countryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window