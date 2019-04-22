'I turn rubbish into works of art'

Media player
Zimbabwean Manners Mukuwiri recycles rubbish into art
Zimbabwean Manners Mukuwiri was struggling to earn a living until he started turning rubbish into art.
People with disabilities can often find it difficult to find work in the country, but his creations sell for up to $800 (£615) and Manners is hoping to turn his hobby into a full-time career.
Video journalists: Ashley Ogonda and Anthony Irungu.
22 Apr 2019
