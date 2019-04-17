'Protesters won't move until they get real change'
'Sudan protesters won't move until they get real change'

The BBC's Alastair Leithead joins protesters in Sudan's capital, Khartoum. Demonstrations are continuing even though President Omar al-Bashir was forced to resign.

