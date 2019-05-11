'Sudanese women have always been in the frontlines'

Media player
How do women and the diaspora propel Sudan's protests?
Talks between Sudanese protesters and the country's Transitional Military Council remain deadlocked after the ousting of former president Omar al-Bashir in April.
As demonstrations continue across the country, lawyer and activist Minan Yousif explains what people are demanding, as well as the role of women and the Sudanese diaspora in the protests.
Produced and edited by Aaron Akinyemi
11 May 2019
