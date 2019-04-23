'I want Nigerian president to taste my food'

Media player
Nine-year-old Nigerian chef: 'I want to make food for the president'
Nine-year-old Sammy first started cooking two years ago.
She now uses her culinary skill to cook traditional food for local orphanages and children in need in Lagos, Nigeria.
One day, she hopes to cook for President Muhammadu Buhari to prove to others how good her food really is.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story, produced by BBC What's New? and BBC News Pidgin.
Video Journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu
23 Apr 2019
