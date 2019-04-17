Revealing my intersex secret

Video

Mphatso from Zambia was born intersex and was brought up as a girl, but eventually he had to come to terms with his new reality.

He sits down with his friend Mirriam to tell her about the secret he's been carrying.

Being intersex is heavily stigmatised in Africa, that many people who are born this way are forced to live in the shadows and keep it a secret.

Video produced by BBC Africa's Life Clinic.