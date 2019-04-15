Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sudan protesters keep up pressure
Protesters in Sudan continue to gather and march near the military headquarters in Khartoum, following the ousting of leader Omar al-Bashir last week.
Sudan's current military rulers have faced heavy pressure from protesters and Western governments to hand over their power to a new civilian government as the large-scale protest enters its 10th day.
Mr Bashir was toppled by the army last week after 30 years in power.
A military council has pledged elections in two-years time.
-
15 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window