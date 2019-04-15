Media player
Sudan protesters keep up pressure outside military HQ
Demonstrators remain camped outside army HQ in Khartoum, cooking vats of food and continuing to chant, march and play music.
"We are here to remove the entire system," Mohammed Jakur told AFP.
15 Apr 2019
