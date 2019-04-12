Media player
Video
Sudan women reject 'regime coup'
Footage shows women in the Sudanese capital Khartoum chanting against what they describe as a "regime coup" in Sudan.
They complain that the removal of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir has not led to a transfer of power to a civilian administration.
The military insists it does not want power and will oversee a transitional period followed by elections.
12 Apr 2019
