Racing across the Sahara with no GPS
Rally driving across the Sahara with no GPS

The annual Rallye Aicha des Gazelles sees all-female teams driving off-road across the Sahara desert in Morocco.

Competitors can only use a map, navigational plotter and compass - GPS, binoculars and cell phones can't be used.

The winner isn't the fastest, but the team who have travelled the shortest distance between checkpoints.

  • 15 Apr 2019
