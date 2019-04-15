Racing across the Sahara with no GPS

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rally driving across the Sahara with no GPS
The annual Rallye Aicha des Gazelles sees all-female teams driving off-road across the Sahara desert in Morocco.
Competitors can only use a map, navigational plotter and compass - GPS, binoculars and cell phones can't be used.
The winner isn't the fastest, but the team who have travelled the shortest distance between checkpoints.
-
15 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window